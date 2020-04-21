Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Staying in Seattle
Neal has signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Neal suited up for just three games with the Seahawks last year but was primarily a practice squad member. He will look to make an impression this offseason in an attempt to spend more time on the active roster and help provide depth in the secondary.
