Neal recorded seven tackles (six solo), four pass defenses and an interception during Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

Neal recorded exactly seven tackles for a third straight game and picked off his first pass of the season, which he returned for 13 yards. Since assuming a starting stop in Seattle's secondary, Neal has amassed 21 tackles, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one interception while playing every single defensive snap across the past three games.