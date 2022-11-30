Coach Pete Carroll said Neal (elbow) won't practice Wednesday but is healthier than expected and is trending toward playing Sunday against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Neal was knocked out of the team's overtime loss to the Raiders due to elbow and shoulder injuries, but he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario and may not have to miss any additional time. The fourth-year safety has totaled 45 tackles, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception across 11 appearances this season.