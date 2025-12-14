The Seahawks activated Mils (knee) off the non-football injury list Saturday, and he is questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against Indianapolis, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mills had spent his entire rookie campaign to this point on the reserve/NFI list while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his final college season. Now that he's been activated, the Notre Dame product is eligible to make his NFL debut, though it remains to be seen if he'll be active for Sunday's game against the Colts. If he does play, Mills probably won't have a major role for a Seattle defensive line that is otherwise mostly healthy.