Mills (knee) was getting "half speed work" in during OTAs on Thursday, Corbin Smith of emeraldcityspectrum.com reports.

The defensive tackle and fifth-round pick appears to be back after missing Notre Dame's final three games during the College Football Playoff with what was at the time an undisclosed injury. Since then, it's been confirmed as an ACL injury, for which he underwent surgery, per Smith. Mills should be able to compete for a rotational role on Seattle's defensive line.