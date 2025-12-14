Seahawks' Rylie Mills: Good to go vs. Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The rookie fifth-rounder is ready to make his NFL debut after starting the season on the reserve/NFI list while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during his final collegiate season at Notre Dame. Mills may not have a large role in his debut, but he'll provide depth for the Seahawks' defensive line behind Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams.