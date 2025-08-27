Seahawks' Rylie Mills: Starting career on NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills (knee) was moved to the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Mills will be sidelined for the first four games of the regular season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury in his right knee suffered during his final season of college football at Notre Dame. Once healthy, the rookie fifth-round pick will likely work in a rotational role along Seattle's defensive line.