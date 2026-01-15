Darnold (oblique) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's divisional-round game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Darnold wasn't listed on the Seahawks' injury report Tuesday or Wednesday, so his addition to it Thursday is notable and thus makes the QB's status worth tracking ahead of Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. As a result of Darnold's oblique issue, Drew Lock logged some first-team QB reps Thursday, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. That said, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relays that Darnold, who said he felt something during practice and didn't want to push it, elected to play it safe and got some rehab during Seattle's final practice this week, but indicated that he feels like he'll be "ready to go for Saturday."