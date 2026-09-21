Darnold (glute) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and has a chance to practice ahead of Seattle's Week 3 road game against the Commanders, head coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's 31-7 victory over the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Macdonald added that "the timetable has shifted quite drastically" for Darnold's recovery. It sounds like Darnold has a chance to return as soon as next Sunday, though the Seahawks have little reason to rush his return with backup QB Drew Lock having led the team to a 2-0 record. Darnold's first step toward a return would be a return to practice, and his first chance to do so will come Wednesday.