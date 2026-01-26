Darnold completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for nine yards on three attempts in Sunday's 31-27 NFC Championship Game win over the Rams.

Darnold was dealing with oblique discomfort during the practice week, but he did not carry a designation into Sunday's playoff tilt. Often criticized for his shortcomings in high-stakes games, Darnold overcame that narrative by producing one his finest performances from the pocket (127.8 QBR) in order to send the Seahawks to Santa Clara, CA for Super Bowl LX. The 346 passing yards were the most the 28-year-old had slung through 19 starts with Seattle. It was also the first time the veteran signal-caller had thrown three touchdown passes with no turnovers in a game this season. Darnold and the Seahawks will have two weeks to prepare for a stiff Patriots defense before the two teams meet for the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.