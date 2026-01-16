Coach Mike Macdonald expressed confidence Friday that Darnold (oblique) will be available for Saturday's divisional-round contest against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Darnold made an early exit from Thursday's session to get treatment on an oblique injury, which ultimately resulted in a limited listing on the final practice report and questionable designation entering the weekend. He told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site afterward that he felt like he'll "be ready to go for Saturday." Macdonald echoed that sentiment Friday, adding there's a possibility Darnold may be limited physically but also that the team wouldn't "put him out there if he couldn't do his job," per Dugar. In the end, Darnold's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.