Darnold completed 29 of 44 pass attempts for 279 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 11 yards on two carries in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Darnold failed to bounce back from last week's three-pick effort, instead lowering the bar by throwing four interceptions for the first time since 2019 during his infamous run with the Jets. It would be unfair to compare that version of the signal-caller to the improved franchise quarterback he developed into over the years, but Darnold is developing a concerning trend of losing his composure in big games. Notably the last time he faced the Rams -- as a member of the Vikings in 2024 -- when he fell flat while committing two turnovers in a playoff loss. The 28-year-old's horrid two-game stretch brings him to 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions following a red-hot start to the fantasy campaign. Darnold's gaudy passing totals (2,541 yards in 10 starts) keep him in the starting conversation as a fantasy option against the Titans next Sunday.