Darnold is nursing a glute injury rather than a hip issue and is expected to miss next Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but he could return to action Week 3 versus the Commanders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darnold played just five snaps in Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots before being removed from the game due to an apparent right hip injury. The Seahawks sent the quarterback in for an MRI and CT scan, and while an exact diagnosis of his injury wasn't provided by the team, head coach Mike Macdonald relayed that Darnold received favorable news from his medical tests. Drew Lock appears poised to start Week 2 while Darnold receives additional time to heal from the glute injury, but the Seahawks haven't closed the door on Darnold being ready to go for Week 3.