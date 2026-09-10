Darnold (hip) is expected to miss some time due to the hip injury he sustained in Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots, but the Seahawks believe their starting quarterback has "dodged a bullet," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Team doctors are still reviewing the results of the MRI that Darnold underwent on his injury Thursday morning, but the early results suggest Darnold isn't facing a long-term absence. Drew Lock looks likely to be tabbed as the starting quarterback for the team's Week 2 road game against the Cardinals on Sept. 20. Lock threw for 187 yards and a touchdown following Darnold's first-quarter exit in Wednesday's season-opening win.