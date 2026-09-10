Darnold (hip) is expected to miss Seattle's Week 2 game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Darnold avoided a major injury, but he's likely to miss at least one game as a result of the hip injury he sustained in the first quarter of Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots. Assuming he's ruled out for Week 2, Darnold will have 18 days of recovery time between Wednesday's win and Seattle's Week 3 road game against the Commanders. Drew Lock, who threw for 187 yards and a touchdown after replacing Darnold on Wednesday, is expected to get the Week 2 start under center.