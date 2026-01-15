Darnold, who exited Thursday's practice early to undergo treatment on an oblique injury, plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darnold, who was deemed a limited participant in Thursday's session, is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but the QB noted after practice, "I feel good...in routes on air, I just felt a little something in my oblique. I just didn't want to push it. It wasn't the day to push it, so that was it. I came inside, got some rehab, and I feel like I'll be ready to go for Saturday." Moreover, when asked later what the likelihood of being unavailable this weekend was, Darnold said, "it's a very low percentage, probably closer to zero."