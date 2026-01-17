Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Darnold hasn't thrown a football since sustaining an oblique injury Thursday, but the Seahawks believe that the veteran quarterback will be cleared to start in Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers.

Darnold underwent treatment on his oblique injury after exiting Thursday's practice early, and head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that the former would be ready for Saturday's playoff tilt, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Drew Lock has taken the first-team reps over the past two days and would run the Seahawks' offense in the event that Darnold were to be ruled out or be taken out of Saturday's game. Rookie third-rounder Jalen Milroe -- who hasn't played since Week 5 against the Buccaneers -- is on standby as the QB3 behind Darnold and Lock.