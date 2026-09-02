Darnold did not participate in any of the Seahawks' three preseason games.

Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, AJ Barner and other Seahawks offensive starters observed all three preseason games from the sidelines, with the team seemingly not wanting to risk injury to its top contributors ahead of Week 1 against the Patriots. Darnold's pass catchers are mostly the same as those he threw to during last year's Super Bowl run, though the veteran signal caller is working under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after Klint Kubiak accepted the Raiders' head coach position. Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker also bolted to Kansas City in free agency, and with Zach Charbonnet (knee) opening the season on the reserve/PUP list, Darnold's top options out of the backfield are rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price and George Holani. Darnold finished the 2025 regular season fifth and seventh in passing yards (4,048) and completion percentage (67.7), respectively, though his 14 interceptions were third-most behind Geno Smith (17) and Tua Tagovailoa (15).