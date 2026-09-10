Darnold underwent a CT scan on his hip and is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after the quarterback didn't return to Wednesday's win against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold injured his hip on the Seahawks' fifth offensive play of the game and eventually was ruled out. Per Schefter, the results of Darnold's CT scan were encouraging yet inclusive, while coach Mike Macdonald told Corbin K. Smith of SI.com postgame that a fracture has been ruled out, with more tests to be done. A number of scenarios appear to be on the table for Seattle's starting QB, but if Darnold needs to miss any time, Drew Lock would get another opportunity to lead the offense.