Darnold (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After Darnold played through a left oblique injury this past Saturday against the 49errs, coach Mike Macdonald told Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle that the quarterback would be "day-to-day" this week. Macdonald said Wednesday that Darnold "continues to get better," but the Seahawks will cap his number of throws due to the health concern, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Darnold himself relayed to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic on Wednesday that he "felt good" in the wake of the divisional round, but he also needs "to get my body right to be ready" for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams. In the end, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Darnold heads into the weekend with a designation.