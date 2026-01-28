Darnold (oblique) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Since injuring his left oblique in practice ahead of the Seahawks' divisional-round game against the 49ers, Darnold has operated with practice restrictions but suited up for both of the team's playoff contests, completing 37 of 53 passes (69.8 percent) for 470 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the process. After Sunday's victory over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, coach Mike Macdonald told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Monday that Darnold was dealing with some soreness, but the oblique issue remains "nothing major." Darnold will have a week and a half to get as healthy as possible ahead of Super Bowl LX versus the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8.