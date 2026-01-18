Darnold (oblique) took all of the reps with the starting offense during warmups for the Seahawks prior to Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Darnold appeared on the injury report Thursday, and his throws during warmups were his first since originally suffering the injury. Multiple social media posts from Seattle's official accounts also suggest that Darnold will be ready to start Saturday's playoff matchup. If there was a last-minute change to Darnold's status, Drew Lock would be set to take over under center.