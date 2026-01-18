Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Looks prepared to start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darnold (oblique) took all of the reps with the starting offense during warmups for the Seahawks prior to Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Darnold appeared on the injury report Thursday, and his throws during warmups were his first since originally suffering the injury. Multiple social media posts from Seattle's official accounts also suggest that Darnold will be ready to start Saturday's playoff matchup. If there was a last-minute change to Darnold's status, Drew Lock would be set to take over under center.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Active Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Hasn't thrown since oblique injury•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Coach believes he'll play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Added to injury report, plans to play•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Effective manager in win•