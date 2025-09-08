Darnold completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 150 yards with a fumble lost while rushing twice for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Darnold failed to impress in his first game with the Seahawks after signing a lucrative deal this past offseason. The change of scenery couldn't erase the veteran signal-caller's propensity to come up short in the clutch. Darnold had Seattle deep in San Francisco's territory on the team's final drive when he lost grip of the ball on a windup that the 49ers recovered to effectively end the game. A bounce-back performance will have to come on the road against a T.J. Watt-led Steelers' defense next Sunday.