Darnold completed 17 of 34 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 20 yards in the Seahawks' 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Darnold averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt and took three sacks from a Bears defense that made an impact addition in Jeffery Simmons on Thursday via trade with the Titans. Darnold's 50.0 percent completion rate was a season low for him in non-injury-shortened games, and the veteran signal-caller also threw an interception for the sixth consecutive contest. Darnold did toss multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 4, connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (43 yards) and Cooper Kupp (seven yards) for his pair of scoring strikes. Darnold will take an unsightly 10:9 TD:INT heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.