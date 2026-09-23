Darnold (glute) officially was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to Darnold returning to practice Wednesday, head coach Mike Macdonald told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that the quarterback wouldn't take every rep, his activity level is expected to increase as the week continues, and the team will make a decision between Darnold and Drew Lock as the Week 3 starter by Friday. Darnold then was seen throwing while stretching during the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Darnold is seeking his first game action since straining his glute on Seattle's fifth offensive snap of the season on Sept. 9 against the Patriots.