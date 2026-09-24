Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after Wednesday's practice that Darnold (glute) is "on a good track" to play Sunday against the Commanders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

After suffering a right glute strain early in the Seahawks' season-opening win over the Patriots, Darnold sat out the team's Week 2 win in Arizona, but that could end up being the extent of his absence. Darnold returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, splitting first-team reps with Drew Lock. Macdonald noted that Darnold's workload will be ramped up as the week progresses, and if the 29-year-old responds well to the added reps, he could get the green light to start Sunday in Washington. The Seahawks are likely to wait until after Friday's practice concludes before formally deciding on a Week 3 starter.