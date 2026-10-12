Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers. He added one rushing attempt for five yards.

Darnold threw another two interceptions, bringing him up to five in three full games this season after he had a league-worst 20 turnovers in the 2025 regular season. His lone touchdown pass was a 16-yarder to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the third quarter, on which the star wide receiver did most of the work after the catch. Darnold is in no danger of losing the starting job ahead of Thursday's Week 6 home game against the Broncos considering he has earned a long leash coming off a Super Bowl title, but it's worth noting that backup Drew Lock completed 72.9 percent of his passes while playing turnover-free football to lead Seattle to a pair of wins while Darnold was sidelined by a glute injury earlier in the year.