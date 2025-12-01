Darnold completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 128 yards with no touchdowns and one fumble lost in Sunday's 26-0 rout of the Vikings.

Darnold struggled against the strength of Minnesota's defense as Seattle leaned on its ground game and dominant defense to secure victory in Week 13. It was the 28-year-old's lowest passing total through 12 starts with Seattle and -- depending on how league's penalize interceptions -- his worst fantasy score to date this season. Darnold has been a bit of a boom-or-bust asset in fantasy by providing managers with six multi-score games and three with zero touchdowns. Look for the signal-caller to get back on track next Sunday against an Atlanta quad heading in the wrong direction.