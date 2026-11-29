The Seahawks have no intention to replace Darnold (quadriceps) with Drew Lock, despite how well Lock played during Darnold's two-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday that Darnold would get the start Sunday against the 49ers, a pivotal game with regard to Seattle's position in the NFC West playoff race, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. Schefter notes that Seahawks want and need Darnold -- who has logged nine interceptions in his past six games -- to take better care of the football, but they plan to stick with the veteran signal-caller, who indicated that he'll be working through what he described as "manageable" pain stemming from his quad and issues.