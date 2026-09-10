Darnold (hip) received "really, really good news" regarding his injury, according to coach Mike McDonald, ESPN.com reports. "His hip is intact, and it's good," McDonald said Thursday.

Darnold underwent testing for his hip injury suffered in the season opener, including an initial CT scan followed by an MRI. The results are encouraging, as Darnold is believed to have "dodged a bullet" and is only expected to miss minimal time. An appearance for Darnold in Week 2 does not look likely at this stage, but the Week 3 game against the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 27 is an optimistic but possible return date. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Darnold is primarily dealing with hip soreness.