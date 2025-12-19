Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for seven yards in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night. He also threw a pair of two-point conversion passes.

Darnold threw his fifth and sixth interceptions against the Rams this season in the second half, with the first pick leading to a Blake Corum one-yard touchdown one play later. However, the veteran signal-caller bounced back with a 26-yard touchdown strike to AJ Barner with just over six minutes remaining in regulation, and he then led a nine-play, 65-yard march in overtime that he capped off with a four-yard touchdown toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Head coach Mike Macdonald then opted to go for the game-winning two-point conversion, and Darnold delivered once again by finding Eric Saubert to seal the comeback victory. Darnold's multi-touchdown tally was his third in the last five games, and he'll look to carry over the late-game momentum into a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.