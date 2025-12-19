Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Redeems himself late in OT win
Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for seven yards in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night. He also threw a pair of two-point conversion passes.
Darnold threw his fifth and sixth interceptions against the Rams this season in the second half, with the first pick leading to a Blake Corum one-yard touchdown one play later. However, the veteran signal-caller bounced back with a 26-yard touchdown strike to AJ Barner with just over six minutes remaining in regulation, and he then led a nine-play, 65-yard march in overtime that he capped off with a four-yard touchdown toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Head coach Mike Macdonald then opted to go for the game-winning two-point conversion, and Darnold delivered once again by finding Eric Saubert to seal the comeback victory. Darnold's multi-touchdown tally was his third in the last five games, and he'll look to carry over the late-game momentum into a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Struggles in red zone Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Three TDs in Sunday's rout•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Not listed on practice report•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Dealing with minor ankle issue•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Pedestrian numbers in easy win•
-
Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Bounces back in Week 12 win•