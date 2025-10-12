Darnold completed 16 of 27 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four carries for two yards in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Darnold looked as impressive as usual outside the friendly confines of Lumen Field, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt as he remained aggressive downfield. The veteran signal-caller once again focused the majority of his attention on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who ended up on the receiving end of half of Darnold's completions and 162 of his yards, not to mention one of his two touchdowns, a perfectly thrown 61-yard strike in the second quarter. Darnold added a nifty 11-yard scoring toss to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter, and he'll head into a Week 7 home clash with the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20 having thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games.