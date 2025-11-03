Darnold completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 330 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Commanders.

Darnold used Seattle's bye week to regroup following a rough outing against Houston in Week 8, responding with a dominant four-score performance against Washington. It was the second time this season that the veteran starter registered a quartet of touchdown passes, also accomplishing the feat in a shootout against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in Week 5. Outside of an occasional hiccup, Darnold has been posting elite numbers for fantasy managers in 2025, producing over 2,000 passing yards and 16 touchdowns across eight starts with his new club. Darnold should easily check in as a top-10 QB in fantasy for a soft matchup against Arizona next Sunday.