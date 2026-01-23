Darnold (oblique) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darnold was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, as he continues to manage an oblique injury that occurred in practice last Thursday, but he'll be available to face the Rams on Sunday. In this past Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers, a game in which RB Kenneth Walker racked up three rushing TDs, the Seahawks' starting QB was efficient with modest volume, completing 12 of his 17 passing attempts for 124 yards, with one touchdown and no turnovers en route to compiling a 110.9 passer rating.