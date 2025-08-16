default-cbs-image
Darnold completed all four of his pass attempts for 34 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

Darnold made his preseason debut with Seattle after signing a lucrative contract this past offseason. The 28-year-old was perfect while leading one offensive drive before giving way to the backups. Darnold is fresh off of a career year with Minnesota in which he posted 4,319 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 17 games.

