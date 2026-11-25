Head coach Mike Macdonald reiterated that Darnold (quadriceps/rib) will start Sunday against the 49ers if the quarterback fares well during Wednesday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold missed the Seahawks' last two games while tending to a pair of injuries, but he appears to be feeling healthier coming out of a Week 11 bye. While Macdonald stopped just short of confirming him the team's Week 12 starter, Darnold should get the nod if he's able to practice without restrictions Wednesday and occurs no setbacks along the way.