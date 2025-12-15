Darnold completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 271 yards while gaining five yards on four carries in Sunday's 18-16 win over Indianapolis.

Darnold struggled to get Seattle's offense over the hump in the opponent's red zone, resulting in a franchise-record six field goals being scored in Sunday's narrow victory. The 28-year-old didn't leave fantasy managers empty-handed after accruing his highest passing total since Week 11 against the Rams. Darnold will actually face the Rams again in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks are hoping that their quarterback won't see any ghosts this time around after throwing four interceptions in a losing effort when the NFC West rivals met earlier this season.