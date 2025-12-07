Darnold completed 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons. He added 23 rushing yards on three carries.

The two teams traded field goals in the first half before Darnold got going after halftime, as he tossed a 28-yard TD to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the third quarter before connecting with Cooper Kupp and JSN on red-zone scores in the fourth. Darnold now has a 22:11 TD:INT through 13 games this season, including three games with three-plus touchdowns, and he'll look to keep the Seahawks on track for the playoffs in a Week 15 home clash against the Colts.