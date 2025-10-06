Darnold completed 28 of 34 pass attempts for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Darnold's untimely interception in the closing moments of Sunday's narrow loss could not erase the gaudy passing numbers he provided fantasy managers Sunday. It was the 28-year-old's first start this season eclipsing the 300-yard mark in passing, and the most comfortable he has looked running Seattle's offense through five starts. Darnold will attempt to combine strong results with a Seahawks' win in a road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.