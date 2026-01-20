Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Darnold (oblique) will be "day-to-day" this week, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Darnold suffered a left oblique injury last Thursday that left him questionable for this past Saturday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers, but he was able to suit up, start and play 47 of 53 offensive snaps en route to completing 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a 41-6 win. The veteran QB wore padding over his left oblique to protect the issue, and Macdonald added Monday that the Seahawks will balance "making sure we get enough reps at the proper tempo, with the proper looks," and get him "the reps that he needs." That would seem to suggest Darnold will operate with practice restrictions this week, with Wednesday's injury report to reveal how much activity he logs in the first session ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.