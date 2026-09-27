Darnold completed 31 of 45 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Commanders. He added five yards on his only carry.

Making his return from a Week 1 soft-tissue injury, Darnold put up big numbers against a shaky Washington defense as he connected for two scores with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and one each to Cooper Kupp and Eric Saubert. However, Darnold's two INTs both came in the second half and led directly to 14 points for the Commanders, including a 50-yard pick-six by third-string linebacker Kain Medrano that proved to be the game-winning score. Darnold will look to clean things up in a Week 4 home tilt against the Chargers.