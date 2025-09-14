Darnold completed 22 of 33 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Darnold threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tory Horton on the opening drive, but Seattle failed to score on any of its other five first-half possessions, two of which ended in Darnold interceptions. He found success again at the start of the second half, tying the game at 14-14 with a seven-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner. Seattle's defense and the Kenneth Walker-led rushing attack took over from there as Darnold earned his first win with the team. Darnold posted a 35:12 TD:INT with the Vikings in the 2024 regular season but has a modest 2:2 mark heading into a Week 3 home game against the Saints.