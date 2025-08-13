Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Darnold and the Seattle starters will play in Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

"Our guys are going start the game out," Macdonald said. "We'll see how long it goes." Seattle rested its starters in the preseason opener last week versus Las Vegas, but Darnold sounds like he's going to get at least one series versus Kansas City.