Darnold and the rest of the Seahawks' starters won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

This likely means Kenneth Walker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and the starting offensive line will sit out, but it remains to be seen who else will stay in street clothes. Darnold has put forth a solid training camp thus far and is locked in as the starter after throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. Rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe and Drew Lock are battling for the No. 2 job and are expected to be active for Thursday's game.