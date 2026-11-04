Head coach Mike Macdonald announced that Darnold won't play Sunday against the Cardinals due to a quadriceps injury, NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano reports.

In addition to a quad issue that Darnold sustained late in Monday's loss to the Bears, Macdonald revealed that the quarterback suffered a rib injury early in that contest. The pair of health concerns may have played a part in Darnold's subpar performance, which included 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-for-34 passing and two carries for 20 yards. With Darnold out for the first time since Week 2, backup QB Drew Lock will draw the Week 9 start under center for the Seahawks.