Seahawks' Sam Ficken: Inks deal with Seattle
The Seahawks signed Ficken to a reserve/future contract on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Ficken was waived by the Rams in early October after missing two of three field-goal attempts as a temporary starter for the team, and will now compete for a role with the Seahawks. Incumbent starter and 40-year-old veteran Sebastian Janikowski is set to become a free agent this offseason.
