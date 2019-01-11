The Seahawks signed Ficken to a reserve/future contract on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ficken was waived by the Rams in early October after missing two of three field-goal attempts as a temporary starter for the team, and will now compete for a role with the Seahawks. Incumbent starter and 40-year-old veteran Sebastian Janikowski is set to become a free agent this offseason.

