The Seahawks have received trade inquiries about Howell and are open to trading him, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Howell served as Seattle's backup last season and threw just 14 passes behind the mostly healthy Geno Smith. With Smith now in Las Vegas, Seattle has revamped its quarterback room, bringing in both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. GM John Schneider said earlier this week that Howell would compete with Lock for the backup QB role, but the organization's reported willingness to deal Howell suggests that Lock has the inside track on the job. Howell could be an intriguing option for teams in need of a backup QB -- despite his struggles in a very limited sample last season (he completed just five of those 14 pass attempts), he has ample experience as a starter, completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,946 yards and a 21:21 TD:INT over 17 regular-season games with Washington in 2023.