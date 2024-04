The Seahawks selected Laumea in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Seattle adds to its offensive line again with the Laumea pick, and he will join Connecticut's Christian Haynes. Laumea starred at both right tackle and right guard at Utah, earning First- and Second-Team All-PAC-12 honors. He projects better at guard, as his ability in space off the edge was considered suspect.