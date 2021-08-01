Mannion signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mannion spent last season in Minnesota and completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. He'll join Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Danny Etling as Seattle's quarterbacks behind starter Russell Wilson.
