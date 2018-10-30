Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Converts four extra points
Janikowski made all four extra points in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.
Janikowski could've had a short field goal attempt, but the Seahawks opted to go for it on fourth down from the Lions one-yard line, an attempt that failed. Janikowski has 11 field goal attempts through seven games, converting on eight (73 percent). He's made all 21 extra points.
